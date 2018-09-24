Speaker of Parliament congratulates Yerevan City Council election winners

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan has congratulated the political forces which won seats at the Yerevan City Council in the Sunday election.

“I congratulate the My Step bloc and the bloc’s [mayoral] candidate Hayk Marutyan on the victory in the election. I also congratulate Prosperous Armenia Party and the Luys bloc on being included in the composition of the Yerevan City Council. I wish good luck to all [political] forces in the responsible task of governing our capital,” the Speaker said in a statement.

The My Step bloc has won a landslide victory in the Yerevan City Council elections Sunday, according to preliminary data. My Step’s candidate for Yerevan Mayor is Hayk Marutyan.

Preliminary counts of all precincts shows a massive 81,06% victory for My Step. 294,109 people voted for the alliance.

The Prosperous Armenia Party is the runner-up with only 6,95%, or 25,219 votes.

Luys (Light) bloc won 4,99%, or 18,112 votes.

The ARF garnered only 5882 votes (1,61%).

848,343 people were eligible to vote in the election, but the turnout was a bit over 360,000.

Bloc, party Popular vote Percentage Prosperous Armenia Party 25219 6,95 Yerevan Public bloc 2502 0,69 Yerevantsis bloc 2985 0,82 Yerkir Tsirani party 5059 1,39 Heritage party 2709 0,75 Democratic Way party 799 0,22 My Step bloc 294109 81,06 Luys bloc 18112 4,99 ARF party 5882 1,62 Hayk party 692 0,19 Reformists party 792 0,22 Rule of Law party 3948 1,09

