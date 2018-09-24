Speaker of Parliament congratulates Yerevan City Council election winners
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan has congratulated the political forces which won seats at the Yerevan City Council in the Sunday election.
“I congratulate the My Step bloc and the bloc’s [mayoral] candidate Hayk Marutyan on the victory in the election. I also congratulate Prosperous Armenia Party and the Luys bloc on being included in the composition of the Yerevan City Council. I wish good luck to all [political] forces in the responsible task of governing our capital,” the Speaker said in a statement.
The My Step bloc has won a landslide victory in the Yerevan City Council elections Sunday, according to preliminary data. My Step’s candidate for Yerevan Mayor is Hayk Marutyan.
Preliminary counts of all precincts shows a massive 81,06% victory for My Step. 294,109 people voted for the alliance.
The Prosperous Armenia Party is the runner-up with only 6,95%, or 25,219 votes.
Luys (Light) bloc won 4,99%, or 18,112 votes.
The ARF garnered only 5882 votes (1,61%).
848,343 people were eligible to vote in the election, but the turnout was a bit over 360,000.
|
Bloc, party
|
Popular vote
|
Percentage
|
Prosperous Armenia Party
|
25219
|
6,95
|
Yerevan Public bloc
|
2502
|
0,69
|
Yerevantsis bloc
|
2985
|
0,82
|
Yerkir Tsirani party
|
5059
|
1,39
|
Heritage party
|
2709
|
0,75
|
Democratic Way party
|
799
|
0,22
|
My Step bloc
|
294109
|
81,06
|
Luys bloc
|
18112
|
4,99
|
ARF party
|
5882
|
1,62
|
Hayk party
|
692
|
0,19
|
Reformists party
|
792
|
0,22
|
Rule of Law party
|
3948
|
1,09
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan