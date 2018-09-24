Belarus suggests launching elevator, tractor assembly plants in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Belarus is suggesting launching an elevator and tractor assembly plant in Armenia.

The issue was discussed during the meeting of Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov and Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus Vladimir Andreychenko in Minsk, BELTA reported.

Andreychenko proposed several options which could be of interest to Armenia. “These are issues related to organizing assembly plants, for example of elevators,” he said, adding that a need for a project of changing elevators in Yerevan is noticed.

He said that specialists from Belarus can have participation in this project.

As another promising direction, the Belarusian official pointed out assembly plants of agricultural equipment, namely tractors.

Vladimir Andreychenko mentioned that his year Belarus and Armenia mark 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations. “Relations based on friendship, mutual understanding and respect have developed between the two countries,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan