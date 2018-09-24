Bloomberg includes Armenia in Fastest-Growing Destinations in Europe Top 10

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Bloomberg has presented a top 10 list of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in Europe, which also includes Armenia.

Bloomberg talked to Warren Chang, chief operating officer for bespoke travel outfitter Cox & Kings’ Americas division, who presented the new destinations.

“When you’re talking about these fast-growing destinations in Europe, there’s often a lack of name recognition, compared to more popular countries,” he said.

Chang used the annual tourism growth data of each country while making the top 10.

“Among the destinations Chang expects to surge in 2019 is Armenia; in fact, Cox & Kings is slated to debut a new itinerary pairing the country with Georgia in the next few weeks. Among the outfitters already serving the destination are Abercrombie & Kent, Ker & Downey, and TCS World Travel, who collectively tout historical riches such as Mt. Ararat (where Noah’s Ark is said to have made landfall), the charming capital of Yerevan, and—yes—its most famous cultural descendants, the Kardashians. On trips with Abercrombie & Kent, guests also get in deep with local traditions: visiting brandy distilleries, meeting carpet makers, hearing spiritual chants in ancient monasteries, and learning to make lavash (a type of local flatbread) with an Armenian family,” Bloomberg wrote.

Armenia is listed 10th on the top 10 list.

First is San Marino, followed by Georgia and Israel.

Turkey, Iceland, Macedonia, Azerbaijan, Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina are also included.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan