Etchmiatsin PD’s vice squad discovers major cannabis farms

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Police officers of Vagharshapat, aka Etchmiatsin, have discovered two cannabis farms in the nearby village of Hovtamej amid anti-narcotic operations. The farms were located in the backyards of two homes, owned by local men.

Police said that the owners are brothers, 70 and 65 years of age.

The 70-year-old was cultivating cannabis in his backyard with special irrigation, air conditioning and thermal systems.

Officers confiscated 127 individual cannabis plants with a total weight of 26kg from the farm. The man also had a sawed-off shotgun in his possession.

The 70-year-old’s brother operated a similar farm, where officers found 52 plants weighing 8kgs.

An investigation is underway, police said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan