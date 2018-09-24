PM Pashinyan’s advisor named new director of Hayastan All Armenian Fund

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Haykak Arshamyan has been named as the new executive director of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, spokesperson of the fund Anush Martirosyan told ARMENPRESS.

Haykak Arshamyan is serving as advisor to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan since July 2, 2018.

The position was vacated after long-time director Ara Vardanyan stepped down in July after authorities revealed he had been misappropriating funds of the charity organization for personal goals and even online gambling.

Vardanyan was detained by national security agents on July 2 in suspicion of embezzling the fund’s finances. During interrogation, Vardanyan admitted to misusing the fund’s credit card for personal goals, including online gambling. He was placed under arrest but later released on a 1,000,000 dram bail.

He tendered his resignation on July 9 to President Armen Sarkissian.

