‘Vanetsyan at the helm in Armenia’, UEFA on new president of football federation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. UEFA, Union of European Football Associations, the administrative body for association football in Europe, has addressed the election of Arthur Vanetsyan as president of the football federation of Armenia.

Vanetsyan has been elected to a 4-year term. He serves as the director of Armenia’s National Security Service.

‘Speaking after his election, he said that he would be guided by the principle of “football for all”, and would do his utmost to take Armenian football to a new level of development,’ UEFA said.

The new FFA President explained that the association would work to create a new nationwide system to discover and develop talented young footballers for the future.

“We should expand the geography of Armenian football, and carry out large-scale work in the regions,” Vanetsyan stressed. “We will, of course, be cooperating with UEFA during the process,” UEFA quoted Vanetsyan.

Arthur Vanetsyan was elected president of the football federation on September 22.

