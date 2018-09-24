Minuscule amount of alleged violation reports received on election day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee says its Yerevan department has received 24 reports on alleged electoral violations during the City Council election voting Sunday.

16 of the reports relate to attempted double voting, while 7 relate to violating confidentiality of voting.

One of the reports alleges a political party official having telephoned a citizen to inquire on whom the latter has voted for.

The reports also include a citizen having photographed his ballot in the booth and then posted on social media. This action is banned under the law.

All alleged violations are being investigated, the committee said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan