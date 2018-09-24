Time of surviving Armenia has ended, time of developing Armenia has come – says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenians can support Armenia only through one option: engage in economic activities in Armenia, establish any business and work, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a meeting with representatives of the Armenian-American community in New York City, USA.

“Today Armenia’s perception is the following: it is a country where one can engage in economic activity, establish a business, have profit, get rich and enrich. Our message to everyone is the following: Get rich and enrich. We want Armenia to be perceived as this kind of a country, that one should engage not in charitable, but development programs in Armenia, the kind of programs like the TUMO center, which has become one of the most important centers of modern Armenia. We are hopeful that new international brands will be created in Armenia which will change the fate of the state and the Armenian people in terms of strategy. The time of the surviving Armenia has ended, the time for the developing Armenia has come. We must treat the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora relationships as one single organism, he said.

Pashinyan also addressed the foreign policy of Armenia. “We are planning to develop relations with all international partners, but we aren’t planning to do it at the expense of our relations with another partner. We will try to elevate our relations with Russia, EEU, Iran, Georgia, EU and the US to a new level. In these relations, we must be with approaches unique to a more confident and sovereign state, and we must carry out foreign policy to serve our national interests, and not for maintaining power,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan