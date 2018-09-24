Gas supply to Armenia temporarily halted

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian gas-transportation company has officially notified Gazprom Armenia on a temporary suspension of natural gas supplies to Armenia from Septmeber 24 to September 26.

Gazprom Armenia told ARMENPRESS that domestic consumers will not be affected since supplies will be carried out from domestic reserves.

It said that the reason for the two-day suspension is a restoration and renovation work of a pipeline in Georgia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan