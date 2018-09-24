Armenian parliamentary delegation departs to Belarus

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov has departed to Belarus on a working visit on Monday at the invitation of Vladimir Andreychenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus.

Sharmazanov’s delegation includes MP Tigran Urikhanyan and MP Tatchat Vardapetyan.

The Armenian delegation will take part in the 11th session of the Armenia-Belarus interparliamentary committee.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan