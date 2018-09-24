Armenian parliamentary delegation departs to Belarus
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov has departed to Belarus on a working visit on Monday at the invitation of Vladimir Andreychenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus.
Sharmazanov’s delegation includes MP Tigran Urikhanyan and MP Tatchat Vardapetyan.
The Armenian delegation will take part in the 11th session of the Armenia-Belarus interparliamentary committee.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:09 PM calls for early elections of parliament ASAP, talks with political forces expected
- 10:28 Armenian parliamentary delegation departs to Belarus
- 10:26 Worldwide reactions to Armenia developments clearly show why neighboring dictator is so nervous – foreign ministry says
- 10:16 PM Pashinyan meets Armenian-American community in New York City
- 10:06 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to hold meeting in New York City
- 09:59 My Step bloc wins landslide victory in Yerevan City Council election
- 09:54 Iran declares national day of mourning on Ahwaz attack
- 09:50 U.S., China impose fresh tariffs on each other
- 02:14 UN Gen-Sec admired at peaceful power change in Armenia
- 01:58 Powerful people, powerful citizens – PM Pashinyan about election results
- 00:28 CEC official presents preliminary results of Yerevan City Council elections of 65 polling stations
- 09.23-23:55 Preliminary results show “My step” block confidently wins Yerevan City Council elections
- 09.23-23:35 CEC presents preliminary data of Yerevan City Council elections online
- 09.23-21:17 43.65% cast ballots at Yerevan City Council elections – preliminary data
- 09.23-20:01 Yerevan City Council elections over – all polling stations closed
- 09.23-19:12 Armenian Genocide Memorial blessed in Boise, State Idaho
- 09.23-18:12 Voter turnout update: nearly 300 thousand cast ballots by 17:00
- 09.23-16:58 Aliyev-level faux pas: Azerbaijani president’s latest unfathomable gaffe on Armenia election
- 09.23-16:39 Yerevan Police Department receives only 33 calls on alleged violations as of 15:00
- 09.23-16:13 PM hopes for “love and solidarity” in ongoing Yerevan election
- 09.23-15:11 Voter turnout update: 201,268 people cast ballots as of 14:00 in Yerevan election
- 09.23-14:54 PM takes ‘historic’ selfie with Catholicos
- 09.23-14:22 Armenian president congratulates Saudi royals on national day
- 09.23-13:42 Fallen soldier posthumously awarded Combat Service medal by Artsakh president
- 09.23-13:33 Mayoral hopeful Hayk Marutyan casts ballot for ‘making Yerevan the city of our dreams’
- 09.23-12:45 Mud volcano erupts in Baku, Azerbaijan
- 09.23-12:20 Yerevan election: 79,686 people cast votes as of 11:00
- 09.23-11:04 ‘Too early to speak about dissolution of parliament’, argues Speaker
- 09.23-10:51 Armenia’s foreign minister to participate in UN General Assembly in New York City
- 09.23-10:08 Yerevan elections to express people’s will, says NSS chief
- 09.23-09:45 Voting proceeds normally, no incidents so far – says Police Chief
- 09.23-09:16 Armenian president takes part in Summit of Minds in France
- 09.23-08:57 ‘Undoubtedly you are the ones to make the decision’, PM urges Yerevan citizens to actively take part in voting
- 09.23-08:29 Armenian Prime Minister to depart for New York City for UN General Assembly
- 09.23-08:21 Prime Minister casts vote in Yerevan election
21:45, 09.20.2018
Viewed 2185 times I hope our partnership that started 100 years ago will further strengthen – Trump congratulates Pashinyan
09:30, 09.21.2018
Viewed 1977 times Armenia celebrates 27th anniversary of Independence
21:01, 09.17.2018
Viewed 1815 times Massive fire breaks out on the slopes of Mount Ararat – Ministry of Emergency Situations presents details
17:05, 09.18.2018
Viewed 1537 times Azerbaijani billionaire charged with 2004 attempted kidnapping of pop singer Avraam Russo
11:01, 09.17.2018
Viewed 1453 times Armenian healthcare minister participates in World Health Organization’s Rome session