U.S., China impose fresh tariffs on each other


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The United States and China imposed fresh tariffs on each other’s goods on Monday, Reuters reports.

U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods and retaliatory tariffs by Beijing on $60 billion worth of U.S. products took effect as of 0401 GMT.

The two countries have already slapped tariffs on $50 billion worth of each other’s goods earlier this year.

Chinese products hit with new U.S. duties include vacuum cleaners to internet-connected devices, while U.S. goods targeted by Beijing include liquefied natural gas and certain types of aircraft, Reuters reported.


Economists warn that a protracted dispute will eventually stunt growth not just in the U.S. and China but across the broader global economy.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday reiterated a threat to impose further tariffs on Chinese goods should Beijing retaliate.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




