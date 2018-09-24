Powerful people, powerful citizens – PM Pashinyan about election results

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is in New York on a working visit, has commented on the preliminary results of Yerevan City Council elections. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page,

“Powerful, powerful, powerful people. Powerful citizens.

I love all of you, I am proud of all of you and bow in front of all of you.

I serve all of you”.

Preliminary results of 256 polling stations have been summed up. “My step” block has received over 155 thousand votes or 80.81%. Prosperous Armenia Party has received nearly 14 thousand votes or 7.15%. “Bright” block has received nearly 10 thousand votes or 5.06%.

The other political forces have received less than 2%.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan