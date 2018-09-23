43.65% cast ballots at Yerevan City Council elections – preliminary data

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. According to preliminary data, 370 thousand and 323 citizens, or 43.65% have participated in Yerevan City Council elections, ARMENPRESS reports CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan told reporters.

“I would like to note that these are preliminary data”, he said, adding that after midnight the results will start to be published according to polling stations.

He also informed that in comparison with the previous City Council elections, this time voter turnout was higher by 25 thousand and 97 citizens. Last time the voter turnout was 40.99% or 345 thousand and 226 citizens.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan