Yerevan City Council elections over – all polling stations closed
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan City Council elections are over and all polling stations closed at 20:00. Vote counting has started. ARMENPRESS reports starting from midnight the CEC will start summing up the preliminary results of the elections according to polling stations.
4 blocks and 8 parties participated in the early City Council elections. According to a Gallup survey done on September 18-20, “My step” block will receive the overwhelming majority of votes, over 60%.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
