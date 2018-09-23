Yerevan City Council elections over – all polling stations closed

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan City Council elections are over and all polling stations closed at 20:00. Vote counting has started. ARMENPRESS reports starting from midnight the CEC will start summing up the preliminary results of the elections according to polling stations.

4 blocks and 8 parties participated in the early City Council elections. According to a Gallup survey done on September 18-20, “My step” block will receive the overwhelming majority of votes, over 60%.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan