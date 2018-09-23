Armenian Genocide Memorial blessed in Boise, State Idaho

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. A new memorial dedicated to the Armenian Genocide has opened in the largest city of State Idaho, Boise, ARMENPRESS reports, Idaho Press informs.

Boise resident Eleanor Karapetian was among those who attended the blessing of the new Armenian Genocide Memorial Friday at the site of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise.

A first-generation Armenian, she marked her father’s 109th birthday that evening.

“I told him I had a birthday present for him,” she said.

The new memorial honors the victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide as part of the Marilyn Shuler Outdoor Classroom for Human Rights. Members of the Armenian community raised money to build a bench, audio installation and wall engraving in remembrance.

Mark Abajian, prominent leader in the Idaho Armenian community, said the community is very excited and loves the memorial.

“For years to come,” said Abajian, “Idahoans and visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the first genocide of the century.”

Father Nektarios Serfes from the Greek Orthodox Church of Boise offered his services to bless the memorial.

