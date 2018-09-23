Voter turnout update: nearly 300 thousand cast ballots by 17:00

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. 294 thousand and 534people, or 34.72%% of the total number of eligible voters, have cast ballots as of 17:00 in the Yerevan City Council election, the central electoral commission said.

848,343 people are eligible to vote in the election. Polling stations will be open until 20:00.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan