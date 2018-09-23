Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 September

Yerevan Police Department receives only 33 calls on alleged violations as of 15:00


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. As of 15:00, Yerevan Police Department has received only 33 calls on alleged electoral violations during the ongoing Yerevan City Council election, police said.

Nine the alleged violations relate to errors in the electoral lists. Few calls alleged the violation of voting confidentiality, and only one alleged obstruction of a reporter was reported.

Police said they are looking into each and every call.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




