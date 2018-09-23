Yerevan Police Department receives only 33 calls on alleged violations as of 15:00
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. As of 15:00, Yerevan Police Department has received only 33 calls on alleged electoral violations during the ongoing Yerevan City Council election, police said.
Nine the alleged violations relate to errors in the electoral lists. Few calls alleged the violation of voting confidentiality, and only one alleged obstruction of a reporter was reported.
Police said they are looking into each and every call.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 16:58 Aliyev-level faux pas: Azerbaijani president’s latest unfathomable gaffe on Armenia election
- 16:39 Yerevan Police Department receives only 33 calls on alleged violations as of 15:00
- 16:13 PM hopes for “love and solidarity” in ongoing Yerevan election
- 15:11 Voter turnout update: 201,268 people cast ballots as of 14:00 in Yerevan election
- 14:54 PM takes ‘historic’ selfie with Catholicos
- 14:22 Armenian president congratulates Saudi royals on national day
- 13:42 Fallen soldier posthumously awarded Combat Service medal by Artsakh president
- 13:33 Mayoral hopeful Hayk Marutyan casts ballot for ‘making Yerevan the city of our dreams’
- 12:45 Mud volcano erupts in Baku, Azerbaijan
- 12:20 Yerevan election: 79,686 people cast votes as of 11:00
- 11:04 ‘Too early to speak about dissolution of parliament’, argues Speaker
- 10:51 Armenia’s foreign minister to participate in UN General Assembly in New York City
- 10:08 Yerevan elections to express people’s will, says NSS chief
- 09:45 Voting proceeds normally, no incidents so far – says Police Chief
- 09:16 Armenian president takes part in Summit of Minds in France
- 08:57 ‘Undoubtedly you are the ones to make the decision’, PM urges Yerevan citizens to actively take part in voting
- 08:29 Armenian Prime Minister to depart for New York City for UN General Assembly
- 08:21 Prime Minister casts vote in Yerevan election
- 09.22-16:39 PM Pashinyan sends condolence letter to President of Iran
- 09.22-16:14 President Sarkissian sends condolence letter to President of Iran
- 09.22-14:48 Azerbaijan violated ceasefire regime over 250 times last week
- 09.22-14:10 Artur Vanetsyan elected President of FFA
- 09.22-13:48 Armenia firmly against changing OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format
- 09.22-13:42 Cyclotron to be put into operation in Armenia until end of year
- 09.22-13:07 Armenia and USA have quite an expanded agenda of relations – FM Mnatsakanyan
- 09.22-11:14 European Stocks - 21-09-18
- 09.22-11:13 US stocks - 21-09-18
- 09.22-11:13 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-09-18
- 09.22-11:12 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 21-09-18
- 09.22-11:12 Oil Prices - 21-09-18
- 09.22-10:48 Trump presents candidate for new Ambassador to Armenia
- 09.22-10:36 Dozens of thousands of people participated in September 21 festive events but no incident was recorded – PM Pashinyan
- 09.22-10:21 President of Armenia sends condolence letter on the occasion of death of President of Vietnam Tran Dai Quang
- 09.22-10:17 Armenian President to be keynote speaker of annual Summit of Minds in France
- 09.21-21:45 Prime Minister of Canada to travel to Armenia to attend the XVII Francophonie Summit
19:01, 09.16.2018
Viewed 6676 times Armenian MMA fighter Karine Karapetyan annihilates Azerbaijani opponent, sister of notorious murderer Ramil Safarov
12:02, 09.16.2018
Viewed 2979 times URGENT: Armenian civilian wounded as Azerbaijani military opens heavy cross-border gunfire at border town and 3rd Army Corps
14:34, 09.16.2018
Viewed 2764 times Armenia, China reach multiple agreements in Beijing political consultations
21:45, 09.20.2018
Viewed 2015 times I hope our partnership that started 100 years ago will further strengthen – Trump congratulates Pashinyan
13:00, 09.16.2018
Viewed 1838 times The outstanding gallantry of the quintessential Armenian spirit: Border shooting victim tells Pashinyan “never mind”