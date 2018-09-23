PM hopes for “love and solidarity” in ongoing Yerevan election

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he is happy that the Yerevan City Council election is overall proceeding in a good atmosphere and without any serious incidents.

In a live Facebook broadcast from the Paris airport, where the PM’s aircraft landed for a stop before heading to the US, he expressed hope that there will be exemplary voting and election.

“Certainly there is this statistics that compared to the previous Yerevan Mayor election, this time the activeness is 1-2% smaller, but I hope that our citizens will display active participation, and that the voting and the vote count will take place in an atmosphere of love and solidarity,” he said.

The PM once again stressed that nothing can threaten the free expression of will of the Armenian citizen.

“I am once again urging to head for the polling stations and vote because the final results of the election depend solely on your decision. Each vote is decisive, and each citizen should say his voice in this election,” he said.

The PM is heading for New York City to take part in the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

