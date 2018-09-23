Armenian president congratulates Saudi royals on national day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated today the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the good people of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the country’s national day, wishing eternal peace and welfare, Sarkissian’s office said.

Sarkissian also sent a congratulatory cable to Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, expressing conviction that the steps of the two countries aimed at strengthening relations will serve for the benefit of the two peoples.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan