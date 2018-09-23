Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 September

Fallen soldier posthumously awarded Combat Service medal by Artsakh president


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Hovsepyan, the soldier of Artsakh who was killed by Azerbaijani shooting recently, has been posthumously awarded with the “Combat Service” medal by President Bako Sahakyan, the presidential office of Artsakh said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




