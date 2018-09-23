Mud volcano erupts in Baku, Azerbaijan
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. A mud volcano in the Qaradagh district of Baku, Azerbaijan, has erupted, according to local media reports.
According to the reports, the Toragay mud volcano erupted at 08:00 local time, and then again at 10:00.
There are no settlements in the immediate proximity of the volcano.
Over a thousand mud volcanoes are known to exist in the world, and some 400 of those are in the coastal area of Azerbaijan.
Toragay volcano erupted 6 times from 1841 to 1950.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
