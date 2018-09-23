‘Too early to speak about dissolution of parliament’, argues Speaker

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan says that it is too early to speak about the early dissolution of parliament.

Asked about a possible dissolution of the legislature, the Speaker noted that working groups are currently set up, which must work in the direction of legislative amendments.

“It is still early to speak about the [early] dissolution of [parliament]. Political forces will address this issue in the future, while the process still continues,” he said.

Earlier on August 17, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that constitutional changes should take place ahead of early elections of parliament. According to the PM, the amendments will enable early elections to take place not only in the event of his resignation, but also in the event of a self-dissolution of parliament.

