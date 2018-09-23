Armenia’s foreign minister to participate in UN General Assembly in New York City
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will visit New York City in the composition of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s delegation to participate in the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.
The FM is expected to have bilateral meetings with counterparts and other officials from a number of countries within the framework of the September 24-28 visit, the foreign ministry said.
Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will deliver remarks at the session.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
