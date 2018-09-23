Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 September

Armenia’s foreign minister to participate in UN General Assembly in New York City


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will visit New York City in the composition of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s delegation to participate in the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

The FM is expected to have bilateral meetings with counterparts and other officials from a number of countries within the framework of the September 24-28 visit, the foreign ministry said.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will deliver remarks at the session.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration