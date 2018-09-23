Yerevan elections to express people’s will, says NSS chief

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. National Security Service director Arthur Vanetsyan cast his ballot in the Yerevan City Council election.

Talking to reporters after voting, the intelligence chief said that he expects this election to express the will of the people and that a mayor of Yerevan will be elected by the vote of the people.

“No one will have any doubts in this regard,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan