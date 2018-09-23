Armenian president takes part in Summit of Minds in France

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is currently on a working visit to France, took part in the annual Summit of Minds in Chamonix on September 22, the president’s office said.

300 representatives from 28 countries engaged in a multilateral discussion over expanding the possibilities of investment and strategic decision making in the modern world and the role of people in it.

The discussions addressed global economic macro trends, its impacts on investments and economic strategies and other topics.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, the keynote speaker at the event, presented his view and approaches on the topics and the events and challenges in the modern world.

