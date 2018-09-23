‘Undoubtedly you are the ones to make the decision’, PM urges Yerevan citizens to actively take part in voting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. This Yerevan City Council election voting is going to be the voting of the people’s expression of will, and the people’s vote will be recorded, PM Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook after casting his ballot, wishing good luck. “I hope that our citizens will have a very active participation in the voting, because undoubtedly you are the ones who will make the decision,” he said.

He expressed hope that citizens of Yerevan will realize the responsibility and seriousness of the moment and will go to the polling stations.

“Now I am going to New York [city], then I will depart for Dushanbe, where I will take part at the CIS heads of government summit and only at the weekend will I return to Yerevan. I am urging everyone to go vote and make their election, because this is a very important and responsible moment, and generally all elections are important and responsible, and the results of all elections will be formed through your votes,” the Prime Minister said, adding that he will be on his aircraft en route to the United States during the entire period of the voting and counting.

“I am relying on you that everything will be OK, that the voting will proceed without any incidents, in a calm atmosphere, with mutual smiles, with respect to each other,” the PM said.

