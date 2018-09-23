Prime Minister casts vote in Yerevan election

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Soon after the voting began for the Yerevan City Council election, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived at the 8/16 electoral district of the Armenian capital to cast his ballot.

“This election differs with the fact that the citizen is confident that it is him who will make the election and that his vote will not be rigged,” the PM told reporters at the polling station.

Asked to comment on the pre-election campaigning the Prime Minister said: “This campaign was a true campaign, and all forces realized that they had to fight for every vote, including the government. We too, as a government, understood that we had to fight for every vote. I believe that from now on passions will be high in Armenia ahead of campaigns because from now on elections in Armenia will be genuine,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan