PM Pashinyan sends condolence letter to President of Iran

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence letter to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani on the occasion of the human losses as a result of the terror act in Ahvaz city.

the letter runs as follows,

“It was with deep grief that I learned about the terror attack in Ahvaz city of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which claimed numerous lives and left many injured.

Such inhuman acts once again reaffirm our conviction that it’s necessary to join all the efforts in fight against that evil.

Strictly condemning what happened, I wish steadfastness and spiritual strength to the relatives of the victims and speedy recovery to the injured”.

