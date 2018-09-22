President Sarkissian sends condolence letter to President of Iran

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a condolence letter to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani on the occasion of the terror act in Ahvaz city, which claimed numerous lives, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

“Condemning terrorism and extremism, I extent my condolences to you and the friendly people of Iran, wishing the injured speedy recovery and steadfastness and spiritual strength to the relatives of the victims”, reads President Sarkissian’s condolence letter.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan