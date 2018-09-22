Armenia and USA have quite an expanded agenda of relations – FM Mnatsakanyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The USA is one of Armenia’s partners with home we have developed quite a rich agenda during the 27 years of independence, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview with Public TV of Armenia.

“The USA saluted the developments that took place in Armenia aimed at the strengthening of democracy and rule of law. All that was for reaffirming and strengthening the values. The USA, being our partner in that sense, saluted us and congratulated. Of course, that warmth is very inspiring”, ARMENPRESS reports the Minister as saying.

To the question if we can record that a new, more dynamic stage of relations starts, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan answered that the relations of the two countries are continuous.

“We have an expanding agenda. The USA has worked with us for quite a long period on this agenda and we will definitely continue to do that. We only salute and say that we will manage to further deepen and strengthen our cooperation”, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan