European Stocks - 21-09-18

MOSCOW, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 21 September:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is up by 0.85% to 12430.88 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.78% to 5494.17 points, British FTSE is up by 1.67% to 7490.23 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 0.78% to 1149.53 points.