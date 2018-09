NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 21-09-18

NEW YORK, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Precious metals prices for 21 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of gold futures stood at $1207.18, silver futures is stood at $14.32, while platinum futures is stood at $835.50.

The measurement unit is 1 troy ounce (31.1 grams).

New York’s NYMEХ (New York Merchantile Exchange) is a US futures market founded in 1882. Currently trade is carried out by the exchange’s two divisions, the NYMEX Division and the COMEX Division, the first one designed for trades of oil, gas, platinum, palladium, ethanol, coal, electricity and carbon dioxide emissions, the second one for gold, silver, copper and aluminum.