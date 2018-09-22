Dozens of thousands of people participated in September 21 festive events but no incident was recorded – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The festive events of September 21 of this year went on in an unprecedented atmosphere with dozens of thousands of participants, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said in a live Facebook broadcast.

“And this morning I listened to the report of the Police Chief of Armenia and for me it was very important that I learned that no incident was recorded during yesterday’s festive events. Dozens of thousands of citizens of Armenia participated in the celebrations, according to some assessments the number of participants starting from the morning passed the line of 150 thousand, but no incident was recorded. This is a really unique indicator, showing that really an atmosphere of love and solidarity prevails in Armenia”, he said, adding that September 21 can become a festival in Armenia.

He informed that he pays a working visit to Ararat Province and will meet with the residents of the province in the central square of Artashat at 17:00 to discuss the problems of the province with them.

