President of Armenia sends condolence letter on the occasion of death of President of Vietnam Tran Dai Quang

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a condolence letter to Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Mrs. Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh on the occasion of the demise of President of the country Tran Dai Quang, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

President Sarkissian extended deep condolences on the occasion of the untimely demise of President Tran Dai Quang, noting that he took consistent efforts for the development and prosperity of his country and fostered the development of the Armenian-Vietnamese relations.

President Sarkissian asked to convey his sympathy and solidarity to the family of Tran Dai Quang.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan



