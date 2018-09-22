Armenian President to be keynote speaker of annual Summit of Minds in France

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian left for France today to participate in annual Summit of Minds, where he will be the keynote speaker, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

President Sarkissian’s participation in the summit had been agreed months ago.

This summit takes place before the World Economic Forum in Davos and is known as “Minor Davos”.

The main topics of this year’s discussions will be the main global economic macro tendencies and their impact on investments.

IN the sidelines of the summit the President will meet with the leaders of a number of major global companies, such as Google, Nasdaq, Gallup, McKinsey, Nestlé, Groupe Accor, Publici and so on to discuss with them the possibilities of investing in Armenia.

