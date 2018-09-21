Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 September

Vardan Minasyan steps down as head coach of Armenia national football team


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Head coach of Armenia national football team Vardan Minasyan has submitted a resignation application which has been approved by President of Armenia’s Football Federation Ruben Hayrapetyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Football Federation of Armenia.

“I want to thank the President of the Football Federation of Armenia and the Executive Board of the Federation. I am thankful to Armenia national football team members for the joint work. I wish new achievements to Armenia national football team”, Minasyan said.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan




