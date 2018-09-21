Doors of Baghramyan 26 will open end never close in front of people – Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The doors of Baghramyan 26 will open to symbolize that the Armenian leadership will never again be separated and isolated from the people. From now on, the citizens of Armenia can freely enter the residency of the Prime Minister of Armenia that will become the President’s Residence in the future, and use it as an entertainment place, PM Pashinyan announced during an event at his residency dedicated to the Independence Day. “We hope that these doors will never close, symbolizing that power irreversibly belongs to the people and citizens of the Republic of Armenia”, the PM said.

Referring to the past 27 years of independence, Pashinyan said that these years were dramatic years, but sometimes also tragic, and sometimes heroic. “Unfortunately, on this way mistakes and even crimes sometimes took place. But one thing remained firm – the will of our people. The aspiration of our people to freedom, democracy and dignity has remained unwavering”, the PM said.

Speaking about the state bodies of Armenia, PM Pashinyan emphasized their achievements. “The evidence of the achievements is that even during the revolutionary days the state bodies functioned almost uninterrupted. Revolutions are a serious examination for any state, and our state bodies passed that exam”, he said, noting that, anyway, the state bodies need serious reforms.

“Our country has entered a new historical era and the responsibility to solve the problems accumulated during the last 27 years is now on our shoulders”, Pashinyan said, emphasizing the importance of eliminating all the corruption schemes and establishing an independent and legitimate judicial system.

Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of factories of new generation, which will develop based on their own efforts and together with the Government will feel the sense of responsibility for creating a new economic system in Armenia.

“Our key foreign policy issue is the peaceful settlement of Artsakh issue. Our position has not changed. We advocate an exclusively peaceful settlement and will spare no efforts to solve the issue through negotiations. The militaristic threats coming from Azerbaijan have no perspective. The assumptions that we will be frightened and will satisfy Azerbaijan’s maximalist aspirations are in vein”, Pashinyan said, emphasizing that democracy and humanism does not mean that we cannot defend our Motherland.

Nikol Pashinyan added that they do everything to make understandable the real nature of the developments in Armenia to all foreign partners. “We have said and repeat that there will be no reverses in Armenia’s foreign policy”, he emphasized.

“Our main military ally is the Russian Federation and we are linked with each other by numerous ties dating back centuries ago. We plan to further deepen our cooperation with Russia on both bilateral and multilateral formats. We will also develop relations with the EU, the USA and our neighbors – Georgia and Iran”, Pashinyan said.

“Today is a really remarkable holiday for Armenia. Our country marks the 27th anniversary of independence and this holiday’s value doubles when we take into account the fact that during these days the same or even more enthusiasm and optimism is present in Armenia as it was during the days of the independence referendum of 1991. I wish all of us that this new and pan-Armenian enthusiasm and happiness are not followed by disappointments and that despair never again returns to our country. Let God gives all of us strength and wisdom to solve this problem.

Dear present, I want to sum up my speech by heralding about a symbolic event. Today, just now, on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the independence of Armenia, the doors of Baghramyan 26 will open to symbolize that the Armenian leadership will never again be separated and isolated from the people. From now on, the citizens of Armenia can freely enter the residency of the Prime Minister of Armenia that will become the President’s Residence in the future, and use it as an entertainment place. We hope that these doors will never again close, symbolizing that power in Armenia irreversibly belongs to the people and the citizens of the Republic of Armenia”, PM Pashinyan said, specially congratulating the servicemen on duty on the border and all the officers of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan