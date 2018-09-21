PM Pashinyan receives head of IMF mission to Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received head of IMF mission to Armenia Hossein Samiei.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM highlighted the productive cooperation with the IMF and the continuous assistance of the Fund to the economic reforms in Armenia. Pashinyan emphasized that tax reforms are a priority for the Government that are aimed at simplification of tax administration, improvement of business environment and fostering investments. According to the PM, the Government pursues a policy of structural changes in economy, which will be based on high technologies and IT.

The head of IMF mission to Armenia expressed confidence that joint work will foster the economic reforms in Armenia. Hossein Samiei added that the IMF is ready to continue the assistance to the Armenian Government for pushing ahead the reforms and is interested in the implementation of productive projects.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas on a number of issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan