Armenia’s Minister of Diaspora holds meetings in Damascus

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of a working visit to Syria, Armenia’s Minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan had a meeting on September 20 at the Damascus national primacy with Bishop Armash Nalbandian, Primate of the Diocese of Damascus of the Armenian Apostolich Church, Bishop Hovsep Arnautyan, Primate of the Armenian Catholic Diocese of Damascus, Ambassador of Armenia to Syria Arshak Poladyan and Syrian Member of Parliament Nora Arisyan.

Afterwards the minister had a meeting with representatives of the local Armenian community at the Armenian Church of Damascus, the Ministry of Diaspora said.

The meeting proceeded in a Q&A format, and the community had the chance to ask their questions of concern to the Armenian minister.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan