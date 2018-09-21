AGERPRES director elected EANA Secretary General

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Director of AGERPRES, Romania’s national news agency, Alexandru Giboi has been elected Secretary General of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA), on Friday, during the EANA conference held in Warsaw, Poland.

The meeting of EANA news agencies heads took place in Warsaw in the period 20-21 September, when they also elected the new leadership of the Alliance.

The current challenges in media, collaboration strengthening among member agencies as well as the directive on copyright were also discussed during the conference.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan