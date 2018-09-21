Prime Minister visits Yerevan’s Republic Square to celebrate Independence Day with the people

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has visited Yerevan’s Republic Square to celebrate Independence Day with the people.

Citizens were taking selfies with the Prime Minister as he was walking in the square.

Numerous events are taking place in downtown Yerevan on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of Armenian independence.

Events include concerts, exhibitions, painting events and others.

At 14:00, the Selfie Hour kicked off in Republic Square, where people have the chance to meet famous figures.

