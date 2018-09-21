President awards Smithsonian executives with Medal of Gratitude

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has awarded the Medal of Gratitude to the Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution Dr. David Skorton (USA) and Director of the Smithsonian Folklife Festival at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage Sabrina Lynn Motley, Sarkissian’s office said.

The medals are awarded for “contribution in developing and strengthening the Armenian-American cultural ties”.

