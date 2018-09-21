Artsakh says line of contact situation is ‘stable-calm’

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan says the situation in the Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact is “stable-calm”.

Speaking to reports at the Presidential residence in Yerevan, he said that certain ceasefire violations take place by Azerbaijan, but these breaches are mostly small arms fire.

“It can be said that there are no violations from large caliber weapons. We are working to give responses to these violations if required. We don’t respond to every single shot. In this regard, whenever we see a necessity that’s only when we respond,” he said.

He said that they have sufficient arsenal to give adequate response to the adversary. “We have all necessary means for various actions and solution of different tasks. Our arsenal is always supplemented with new types in terms of both quantity and quality,” he said.

