Candidate for Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan highlights importance of upcoming election

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Candidate for Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan and his My Step bloc are rallying in downtown Yerevan as part of the City Council election campaign.

During the march, Marutyan told his supporters that he will hold a rally near Swan Lake in central Yerevan at 19:00 tonight.

He called on citizens of the Armenian capital to actively participate in the upcoming City Council election on September 23. “I am asking everyone, I am urging to go to the elections on Sunday and affirm and record the people’s victory at the polling stations. September 23rd is a very important day for Armenia. Not only for Yerevan, but the entire Armenia. This is the first election since the victory of our people,” Marutyan said.

