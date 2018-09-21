Don’t stay at home, go out to have some fun – PM says on Independence Day celebrations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called on citizens of Armenia to get outside and be actively involved in the Independence Day celebrations, namely at Yerevan’s Republic Square.

“I would like to congratulate you all on the occasion of today’s truly great holiday, the 27th anniversary of Armenia’s independence. I was going to my residence and on the way I saw what kind of a holiday mood exists. Numerous pavilions are installed in downtown Yerevan, dozens of concerts will take place there, folk celebrations are expected. I simply got scared that perhaps there might be some people who aren’t informed about it. I simply want to inform you that today there is a large celebration in the center of the capital, thousands of children are already there, painting,” he said on Facebook, expressing hope that citizens will have a good time together with their children.

“Be well, I hope you won’t stay home and that you will go outside today in the evening to celebrate the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia and the victory of the Armenian citizens. Let’s all go to downtown Yerevan, to have fun, to celebrate, to smile to each other, greet each other, and congratulate each other,” the PM said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan