President visits Yerablur Military Pantheon


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the National Day of Armenia, the Independence Day, President Armen Sarkissian visited today the Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the independence of their country, Sarkissian’s office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




