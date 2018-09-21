President visits Yerablur Military Pantheon
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the National Day of Armenia, the Independence Day, President Armen Sarkissian visited today the Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the independence of their country, Sarkissian’s office said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:22 PM Nikol Pashinyan expresses support to mayoral candidate Naira Zohrabyan over online insults
- 12:05 At least 79 dead in Tanzania as ferry capsizes in Lake Victoria
- 11:46 Border situation is relatively stable, says defense chief
- 11:23 President visits Yerablur Military Pantheon
- 11:22 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visits Yerablur Pantheon on Independence Day
- 11:05 Tbilisi TV Tower illuminated in Armenian flag colors as homage to Independence Day
- 10:38 Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg considers running for president 2020
- 10:21 Military’s schedule to feature special events, treats on Independence Day
- 10:17 Top officials visit Yerablur military cemetery on Independence Day
- 10:00 ‘I look forward to working with the people and government of Armenia’, US Secretary of State congratulates 27th anniversary of Armenian Independence
- 09:50 Vietnam's President Quang dies after 'serious illness'
- 09:39 ‘The holiday of our big Armenian family’, President Sarkissian congratulates on Independence Day
- 09:30 Armenia celebrates 27th anniversary of Independence
- 09:26 European Stocks - 20-09-18
- 09:24 US stocks up - 20-09-18
- 09:21 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-09-18
- 09:16 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 20-09-18
- 09:15 Oil Prices - 20-09-18
- 09.20-21:48 Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on Independence Day
- 09.20-21:45 I hope our partnership that started 100 years ago will further strengthen – Trump congratulates Pashinyan
- 09.20-21:42 Putin congratulates Pashinyan on Independence Day
- 09.20-21:12 The issue of dissolving the parliament cannot be decided by one individual – Speaker
- 09.20-20:41 NSS Director interrogated over the wiretapping case
- 09.20-20:10 Spring events showed how influential public demand for changes can be – President Sarkissian
- 09.20-19:47 People are sole and exclusive source of power – PM Pashinyan
- 09.20-18:20 President Sarkissian receives more congratulations on Independence Day
- 09.20-17:56 PM Pashinyan receives American-Armenian physician Eric Esrailian and UCLA Chancellor Gene Block
- 09.20-17:45 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-09-18
- 09.20-17:43 Asian Stocks - 20-09-18
- 09.20-17:34 Facebook and Twitter must comply with EU consumer rules or face sanctions
- 09.20-17:07 Putin congratulates Sarkissian on Independence Day
- 09.20-16:30 Father of underage Turkish border crosser asks Armenian Prime Minister to pardon and return son
- 09.20-16:08 Artsakh’s president congratulates Armenia’s Independence Day
- 09.20-15:54 Speaker of Parliament to pay official visit to Switzerland
- 09.20-15:47 Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates President Sarkissian on Armenian Independence Day
11:53, 09.15.2018
Viewed 7069 times Archaeologists study 70,000-year-old prehistoric site in Armenian village
19:01, 09.16.2018
Viewed 6366 times Armenian MMA fighter Karine Karapetyan annihilates Azerbaijani opponent, sister of notorious murderer Ramil Safarov
12:02, 09.16.2018
Viewed 2811 times URGENT: Armenian civilian wounded as Azerbaijani military opens heavy cross-border gunfire at border town and 3rd Army Corps
11:10, 09.15.2018
Viewed 2648 times ‘Armenia is great’: Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives in Yerevan
14:34, 09.16.2018
Viewed 2500 times Armenia, China reach multiple agreements in Beijing political consultations