Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visits Yerablur Pantheon on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of Independence Day, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon to honor those who sacrificed their lives for the independence of their country.

The PM was accompanied by President Armen Sarkissian, Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan, Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II, Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan and government officials.

Prime Minister Pashinyan laid flowers at the graves of Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan, Andranik Ozanyan and the memorial to the missing soldiers, and a wreath at the memorial to the memory of fallen soldiers, the PM’s office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan