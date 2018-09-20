Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on Independence Day

YEREVAN,SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of Independence Day. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the letter runs as follows,

“I am very glad to extent my congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of your National holiday, particularly this year, when Armenia marks the centennial of the establishment of the first republic, and my best wishes, wishing the Armenian people successes and happiness this year. This is a good chance to recall the close historical ties between our countries and I expect that our friendship and cooperation will continue”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan