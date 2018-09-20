NSS Director interrogated over the wiretapping case

YEREVAN,SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan has been interrogated over the scandalous case of being wiretapped during his conversation with the Chairman of the Special Investigation Service, ARMENPRESS reports Vanetsyan told the reporters during the during the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the National Assembly of Armenia.

Vanetsyan told no details of the interrogation, saying that he has signed a document about non-publication of preliminary investigation secrets.

“In the century of technologies always something is one step ahead and there are always vulnerable places in technologies. I do not do anything secretly. I speak and can answer for everything I say or do”, Vanetsyan told the reporters.

The NSS Director added that the investigation will give the answers to all the questions.

