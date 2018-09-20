Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-09-18

YEREVAN, 20 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 september, USD exchange rate down by 1.18 drams to 482.44 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.99 drams to 564.60 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 7.28 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.25 drams to 637.06 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 2.55 drams to 18664.15 drams. Silver price down by 0.93 drams to 220.02 drams. Platinum price вup by 15.65 drams to 12672.33 drams.